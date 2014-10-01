DirecTV Locks Up Sunday Ticket Renewal With NFL

As expected, DirecTV has renewed its deal with the NFL for its Sunday Ticket package.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but reports state the deal is for eight years worth more than the $1 billion per year under the current deal, which was set to expire following this season.

The multi-year renewal keeps the out-of-market package – which gives subs access to all Sunday afternoon games – on the satellite service, where it has been since its implementation. Though it had long been expected that DirecTV would re-up with the NFL, the deal became even more important since the satcaster’s impending merger with AT&T contained an out clause if the Sunday Ticket package was not renewed.

“NFL Sunday Ticket has always been the centerpiece of DirecTV's sports leadership and we're pleased to continue our relationship with the NFL and be a part of the league's future growth and success,” said DirecTV CEO Mike White.

The new agreement also expands DirecTV’s rights to stream Sunday Ticket live on mobile devices and via broadband. DirecTV subs gain TV Everywhere access to the NFL Network; DirecTV will also continue to broadcast its Red Zone Channel and the new DirecTV Fantasy Channel, which began this year.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with DirecTV,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “DirecTV and NFL Sunday Ticket have served our fans well for 20 years and continue to complement our broadcast television packages. We also appreciate DirecTV's commitment to NFL Network, which it has carried since the channel launched in 2003.”

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)