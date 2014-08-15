DirecTV Launching Show With NFL Network’s Rich Eisen

DirecTV is launching a daily talk show hosted by NFL Network host Rich Eisen.

The Rich Eisen Show will air weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on DirecTV’s Audience Network. The show will be in the same vein as Eisen’s weekly podcast on NFL.com, which he has done for four years, featuring a mix of personalities from the sports and entertainment world.

In addition to Audience Network, The Rich Eisen Show will be available digitally on NFL Now, the league’s digital video network launched earlier this month. It will also be available on DirecTV’s ROOT Sports-branded regional sports networks in Pittsburgh, Denver and Seattle.

“We’re looking forward to working with Rich in this new TV format that will really showcase his wit and talent for bridging the worlds of sports and entertainment,” said Chris Long, DirecTV’s VP for original content and production. “We think he’s one of the best hosts in sports TV and we’re thrilled to have him head the new venture.”

The show will originate from DirecTV’s Los Angeles headquarters.