DirecTV Launches 3D Trio

As expected, pay-TV operator DirecTV

today launched three 3D channels-two linear channels, and one on-demand---to

complement the new 3D channel from ESPN that it began carrying last month.

DirecTV's flagship 3D channel,

"n3D," is being sponsored by TV set-maker Panasonic in a deal announced at theConsumer Electronics Show last January. It is now available at no additional

cost to millions of DirecTV HD customers on channel 103. DirecTV HD

subscribers, who received a software update to their set-tops last month to

support 3D, can watch the 3D channel with a 3D-compatible TV set and accessory

glasses.

Big events to air this month on n3D

include Turner's broadcast of the NASCAR Coke Zero 400 on July 3, the local

broadcast of the Yankees-Mariners series on July 10-11, and DirecTV's

exclusive, national 3D broadcast of the 2010 MLB All-Star Game, which is being

produced by Fox Sports.

Other original 3D programming

available on n3D this month includes Guitar

Center Sessions with artists Peter Gabriel and Jane's Addiction and

documentary titles such as Dinosaurs:

Giants of Patagonia, Wild Safari: A

South African Adventure and N Wave Picture's S.O.S Planet, African Adventure:

Safari in the Okavango and Encounter

in the Third Dimension.

In addition to n3D, DirecTV is also

launching a movie-focused 3D channel, DirecTV Cinema in 3D, on channel 104,

which is currently offering IMAX titles Deep

Sea 3D and Under the Sea 3D.

There is also "n3D On Demand" on channel 105, which is currently delivering

replays of ESPN's 3D coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup matches. DirecTV launchedESPN 3D on channel 106 on June 11.

"The ability to bring high-quality

3D programming into the home is a huge advancement in the evolution of

television," said Derek Chang, executive vice president of content strategy and

development for DirecTV, in a statement. "Our innovative technology has allowed

us to lead the industry in HD and we are continuing on that same path by

establishing ourselves as the premier destination for the best 3D viewing

experience available. We are proud to be partnering with Panasonic and are

excited to deliver this new dimension of television to millions of DirecTV HD

customers across the country."

"This is a major milestone in the

young history of 3D home entertainment and Panasonic is very proud to work with

DirecTV to bring consumers this new TV channel dedicated exclusively to 3D programming,"

added Joseph Taylor, Chairman & CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North

America. "We have launched our Viera 3D TVs and Blu-ray 3D player, and

they have been very well received by consumers, but we know the key to the

success of 3D for the home is the availability of content. The arrival of â€˜n3D

powered by Panasonic' underscores the fact that consumers will have access to a

rapidly growing range of 3D TV programming including live major sports and

entertainment events, as well as movies on 3D Blu-ray Disc in 2010."