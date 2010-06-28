DirecTV To Launch 'N3D' Channel July 1
DirecTV plans to launch the world's
first 24-hour 3DTV channel, sponsored by Panasonic, on Thursday, July 1.
DirecTV and Panasonic
representatives declined to identify specific programming that will be available
on the N3D service before it launches.
Previously,
the companies named several programming partners it was working with to supply
content for N3D, including AEG/AEG Digital Media, CBS, Fox Sports/FSN, Golden
Boy Promotions, HDNet, MTV, NBC Universal and Turner Broadcasting System.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.