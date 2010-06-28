DirecTV To Launch 'N3D' Channel July 1

DirecTV plans to launch the world's

first 24-hour 3DTV channel, sponsored by Panasonic, on Thursday, July 1.

DirecTV and Panasonic

representatives declined to identify specific programming that will be available

on the N3D service before it launches.

Previously,

the companies named several programming partners it was working with to supply

content for N3D, including AEG/AEG Digital Media, CBS, Fox Sports/FSN, Golden

Boy Promotions, HDNet, MTV, NBC Universal and Turner Broadcasting System.

Click here to read the full article on

Multichannel.com.