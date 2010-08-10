DirecTV To Launch Fox Soccer Channel HD

DirecTV will kick off Fox Soccer Channel HD on Aug. 11.

Tomorrow's rollout of the HD version of the network will make DirecTV Fox Soccer HD's second affiliate, joining Dish Network.

The

FSC HD launch comes on the boots of DirecTV's Aug.1 bow of Gol TV HD

on Aug. 1, and is part of an expanded futbol lineup being offered by the

top DBS provider. DirecTV will also present matches in HD from premium

service Fox Soccer Plus, including the Aug. 11 friendly between England

and Hungary.

All told, DirecTV will present some 320 live matches

this season, including up to 28 exclusive European matches weekly from

the world's top circuits and competitions, beginning this month.

