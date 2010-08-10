DirecTV To Launch Fox Soccer Channel HD
DirecTV will kick off Fox Soccer Channel HD on Aug. 11.
Tomorrow's rollout of the HD version of the network will make DirecTV Fox Soccer HD's second affiliate, joining Dish Network.
The
FSC HD launch comes on the boots of DirecTV's Aug.1 bow of Gol TV HD
on Aug. 1, and is part of an expanded futbol lineup being offered by the
top DBS provider. DirecTV will also present matches in HD from premium
service Fox Soccer Plus, including the Aug. 11 friendly between England
and Hungary.
All told, DirecTV will present some 320 live matches
this season, including up to 28 exclusive European matches weekly from
the world's top circuits and competitions, beginning this month.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.