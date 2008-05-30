DirecTV Gets South Park in HD

DirecTV will air SouthPark’s “Imaginationland” trilogy -- stitched together as a feature-length movie -- on its The 101 network.

DirecTV will also present South Park’s season-eight premiere, “Good Times with Weapons,” in HD. That episode was made available to Xbox Live Marketplace subscribers in 2007.

The Imaginationland trilogy drew almost 10 million unique viewers to Comedy Central when it aired last fall, making it the most successful series of SouthPark episodes since season two in 1998.

DirecTV’s channel will be the only television network with the rights to air the “director’s cut” of the trilogy in HD, which it will run May 30-31.