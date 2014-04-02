DirecTV Extends Pact With WeatherNation

DirecTV said it signed a multi-year agreement with WeatherNation, the multi-format, local, regional and national television weather news service the satellite-TV provider has carried as an alternative to The Weather Channel, which was dropped from DirecTV's lineup on Jan. 13.

“This new multi-year agreement strengthens our relationship with WeatherNation and ensures our customers will have a service that is fully committed to providing all weather related information all the time,” Dan York, chief content officer for DirecTV, said in a release. “The overwhelmingly positive comments we’ve been receiving from customers made the decision to extend our agreement easy and expedient.”

“We’re extremely excited about continuing our relationship with DirecTV to deliver customized, round-the-clock, accurate weather reporting for its 20 million customers,” Michael Norton, president of WeatherNation, said in the release. “We’re looking forward to being a primary TV destination for instant access to the latest weather news, radar imagery, forecasting and severe weather coverage for years to come.”

