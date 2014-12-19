DirecTV, Disney Continue Carriage Negotiations

DirecTV, having reached a TV Everywhere accord Friday with Fox's national networks, is continuing to work toward a comprehensive distribution deal with The Walt Disney Co. DirecTV and Disney's 10-year distribution agreement ended Sept. 30. Under an extension, the parties, according to sources, have been continuing to negotiate a new pact that would not only include continued carriage of a suite of Disney networks and services but encompass new digital rights that would also allow for TVE simulcasting for authenticated DirecTV subscribers.

Not having access to DirecTV's 20 million-plus subs has been a major hole within Disney's streaming lineup, notably for WatchESPN.

DirecTV and ESPN officials declined to comment about the state of their discussions.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.