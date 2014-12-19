DirecTV, Fox Strike TV Everywhere Pact

DirecTV and Fox Networks have agreed on an authentication deal that will give the satellite TV service provider’s 20 million customers access to programming from several Fox networks via the Web and mobile devices.

The deal allows DirecTV subscribers with an Internet connection to access the Fox, Fox Now and NatGeo apps. In addition, the national feeds of FX, FXX, sports channels FS1 and FS2, National Geographic Channel, and National Geographic Wild will be available for out of home streaming on the DirecTV Everywhere platform.

The pact expands Fox’s authenticated footprint to about 80% of pay TV homes in the country, closer to its goal of 97% penetration by January.

