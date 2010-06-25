DirecTV, DISH Formally Ask for Access to Comcast RSN

DirecTV and DISH have requested access to Comcast's

terrestrially-delivered regional sports network in Philadelphia.

"We have formally requested the programming," said

DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer. He had no comment on whether DirecTV would

file a complaint with the FCC if Comcast did not make Comcast SportsNet

Philadelphia available.

"[We] received their request and will review in due

course and respond accordingly," said Comcast spokesman Tim Fitzpatrick.

He would not elaborate, but he confirmed that DISH has also

"recently" requested access to the channel in Philadelphia. A DISH

spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.

The requests follow the FCC's notice that the

complaint-process portion of its January decision to close the so-called

terrestrial exemption had been approved, thus clearing the way for complaints.

The FCC in January changed its rules to say that

distributors who did not make their co-owned terrestrially delivered nets

available to competitors on reasonable terms and conditions would be presumptively

in violation of its program-access rules. Before that the FCC had exempted

terrestrial nets, in most cases regional sports nets (RSNs), because of

language in the statute that specified the access rules applied to

satellite-delivered networks.

In advance of the Office of Management and Budget's approval

of the complaints process based on the Paperwork Reduction Act, Cox agreed to

start negotiating with AT&T and others in San Diego over access to Padres

games. AT&Talso made its own formal request for MSG Nets HD programming in Connecticut,

giving MSG and parent company Cablevision 10 days to begin negotiating before

it would ask the FCC to make them.

"MSG complies with federal regulations," said an

MSG spokesman. "We are pleased to have AT&T as a customer and to

provide U-Verse subscribers in Connecticut with access to every single game on

MSG and MSG Plus."

MSG does provide the standard-definition versions; however,

the spokesman would not elaborate on whether the network planned to make the HD

versions available. Part of the FCC's decision was that operators could not

satisfy the access requirement by making standard-definition feeds available,

but not HD feeds.

Cablevision has challenged the FCC's program-access rules in

court. Comcast has not and told legislators at a Hill hearing on the Comcast-NBC

Universal deal that it has no plans to do so.

In written answers to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on the issue

of access to affiliated nets, ComcastChairman Brian Roberts said that it was ready to make Comcast SportsNetPhiladelphia available to DirecTV as soon as the satellite operator made

its exclusive Sunday Ticket package avaiable to Comcast and others.

Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia is already available to

competing cable operators. RCN has carried the net since its launch in 1997,

says Fitzpatrick, and Verizon's FiOS since that service launched in

Philadelphia.

But it has not made it available to satellite operators, which,

the company points out, have exclusive programming like Sunday Ticket (access

to all NFL Sunday games in once package) that help differentiate the service.