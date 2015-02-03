DirecTV to Carry Cine Mexico

Cine Mexicano, Olympusat's 10-year-old Spanish-language movie network, is launching on DirecTV.

The satellite-TV provider will incorporate the commercial-free pay TV network into its Spanish-language packages Optimo Más, Más Ultra and Lo Maximo. Olympusat said the deal gives Cine Mexicano carriage on all major network operators in the U.S. except Dish Latino. DirecTV has more than 39 million customers in the U.S. and Latin America.

Cine Mexicano airs contemporary Mexican films of various genres in Spanish, particularly rancheras, action flicks and provocative comedies. Olympusat said it has produced more than 80 original movies, filmed in both Mexico and the U.S., for the network.

