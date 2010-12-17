DirecTV Airs Exclusive U.S. Broadcast 'Prince's Trust Rock Gala'

DirecTV will air the exclusive U.S. broadcast of The Prince's Trust Rock Gala 2010 in 3D on

Christmas day, the satellite television provider announced Friday.

The two-part concert series, shot in London in Nov., will premiere

on DirecTV's 3D channel, n3D at 8 p.m. The charity event features performances

from artists including Eric Clapton and Queen's Brian May and will also be

available in 2D on DirecTV's 101 Networking beginning Dec. 31. In addition to

the gala, n3D will also air the 3D broadcast premiere of Bon Jovi's new music

video "What Do You Got."

"This is a phenomenal opportunity to see a variety of A-list

musicians performing together for a great cause," said Chris Long, senior vice

president of DirecTV Entertainment. "The stunning scenery of London's Royal

Albert Hall combined with the robust list of musical performances, all produced

with the latest technology, makes this a 3D event that can't be missed."