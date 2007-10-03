DirecTV Adds 11 More HD Channels

On its march to 100 high-definition channels by the end of the year, DirecTV added 11 more to its lineup Wednesday.

The new channels include national cable networks Bravo, Sci Fi Channel, USA Network, Cinemax East, Cinemax West and HBO West. Five regional sports networks were also added: Comcast SportsNet Chicago HD, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic HD, New England Sports Network/NESN HD, SportsNet New York HD and YES HD.

The company’s HD-channel count, excluding RSNs, now stands at 40.

DirecTV is pushing its HD offerings as a differentiator to its cable competitors. Earlier this year, the company launched a new satellite, DirecTV 10, to help it to deliver the planned 100-channel expansion by year-end. Another satellite launch is planned for early 2008 that will enable DirecTV to increase channel capacity to 150. In September the company launched 21 new channels.

Some of the channels DirecTV still expects to launch this year include Cartoon Network, FX, National Geographic Channel, CNBC HD+, Nickelodeon and Spike TV.