Directors Guild Announces TV Nominees for DGA Awards

ABC and its cable-network siblings dominated the list of television nominees for the 60th Annual DGA Awards, announced Thursday by Directors Guild of America president Michael Apted.

In addition to Lost, which picked up two nods for directorial achievement in a dramatic series, ABC’s Desperate Housewives and rookie Pushing Daisies were nominated in the comedy-series category and its three soaps -- All My Children, One Life to Live and General Hospital -- dominated the daytime serials category.

Disney-ABC’s cable stable picked up several, with ESPN’s original movie, The Bronx Is Burning, cited in the made-for-TV/miniseries slot and Disney Channel and ABC Family claiming four of the five nods for children’s programs.

HBO’s The Sopranos and NBC’s 30 Rock also snagged two nominations. Veteran documentarian Ken Burns and his partner, Lynn Novick, received their first DGA nominations for their PBS documentary, The War.

The DGA Awards will be named Jan. 26 at the Hyatt Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The complete list of nominees for outstanding achievement in television:

Movies for Television/Miniseries

Dramatic Series Night

Comedy Series

Musical Variety

Reality Program

Daytime Serials

Documentary

• Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, The War (Florentine Films)

• Alex Gibney, Taxi to the Dark Side (Jigsaw Productions)

• Asger Leth, Ghosts of Cite Soleil (Sony BMG Feature Films)

• Richard E. Robbins, Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience (The Documentary Group)

• Barbet Schroeder, Terror’s Advocate (Magnolia Pictures)

Commercials

Children’s Programming

