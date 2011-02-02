Dinsmore Named EVP, Development At CMT

Jayson Dinsmore has joined CMT as executive vice president

of development, effective immediately.

Although it is technically a new position, Dinsmore is essentially taking over the role held by Bob Kusbit, CMT's former head of development, who exited his position at the end of 2010. Dinsmore will

oversee development for the channel and manage the team based mostly out of

CMT's Santa Monica offices. He reports to CMT President Brian Philips.

Dinsmore was previously senior vice president, alternative

development at NBC.

The hiring announcement comes as CMT is beefing up its West

Coast development, and on the heels of the record-breaking premiere of itsfirst scripted sitcom, Working Class, last Friday.

"CMT is ramping up West Coast Development fast, and Jayson

is the ideal choice to lead an ever-larger team," said Philips in a

statement. "Jayson is a production-savvy executive with a deep background

in hit reality, and he enjoys a terrific reputation within the LA community. In

this new high-profile position, he will shine a bright light on CMT's

aggressive Development agenda, and make us a ‘first choice' destination for big

ideas."