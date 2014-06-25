Dingell Chief of Staff Joining FCC

Andrew Woelfling, chief of staff and legislative director to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), is joining the FCC as deputy director in the Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA) effective June 30.

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, is retiring at the end of this term.

Woelfling has been dealing with communications issues including the broadcast incentive auctions. Dingell has long been a friend of broadcasting, including pressing the FCC on completing spectrum coordination with Canada and Mexico before the auction.

“Andrew’s firm grasp of communications and consumer protection issues along with his invaluable experience in congressional affairs will help ensure good communications between the FCC and Capitol Hill," said OLA director Sara Morris.