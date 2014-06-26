Dina Juliano Joins NBCU’s TV Everywhere Team

Dina Juliano, a former HBO exec who played a pivotal role with the premium programmer’s popular HBO Go platform, has joined NBC Universal as senior vice president, consumer product strategy for TV Everywhere.

In her new role, Juliano is tasked with developing a product strategy to expand NBCU’s TV Everywhere growth across a range of authenticated digital channels, including the Web, mobile and connected devices. Juliano, who will also look to optimize NBCU’s existing TVE platforms while developing new experiences, reports to Alison Moore, who was recently named EVP and GM of NBCU’s TV Everywhere.

“Dina has an incredible dual ability to develop a dynamic consumer product vision and then flawlessly execute the experience - her laser focus on product and platform excellence is second-to-none,” Moore said, in a statement. “I am thrilled to have her join NBCUniversal’s TV Everywhere team because I know first-hand how she can transform and evolve consumer engagement for entertainment brands.”

