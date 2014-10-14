Dimock Named President of Pew Research Center

Michael Dimock has been named president of the Pew Research Center. He succeeds Alan Murray, who exited to become the top editor at Fortune.

He had been executive VP of the Washington-based center. Dimock will oversee the center's operations and research, which includes on media and technology.

Dimock has been co-author of a number of the center's research studies, including on presidential elections.

The Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts. “I am extremely pleased that Michael Dimock has agreed to serve as the Pew Research Center’s president at a key moment in the organization’s history,” said Rebecca Rimel, president of The Pew Charitable Trusts, in a statement. “Michael is a seasoned researcher and a careful, clear interpreter of the facts. His expertise, creativity and leadership have increased the center’s impact as a provider of impartial findings on the critical issues facing America and the world.”

Dimock has been with Pew for 14 years, beginning as associate director for research. Before that he was a political science professor at North Carolina State University.