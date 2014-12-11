DigitasLBi Taps Scott Donaton as Chief Content Officer

Global marketing and technology company DigitasLBi announced Thursday it has named Scott Donaton its North America chief content officer.

In the newly created role, Donaton will report to North America CEO Tony Weisman and will be based out of New York. Donaton will lead DigitasLBi’s content practice.

“Scott is a brilliant strategist and innovator, with a proven track record of award-winning content. His creative thinking, production expertise, and studio relationships make him uniquely qualified to grow our content practice,” said Weisman. “A pioneer of the converged entertainment and marketing space (or, as he coined, ‘Madison & Vine’), his expertise on connecting brands and audiences is unmatched. We’re thrilled to welcome him to DigitasLBi.”

Prior to joining DigitasLBi, Donaton was chief content officer at Interpublic Group’s UM and head of UM Studios. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Ensemble, an Interpublic Group content studio. The studio merged into UM to form UM Studios in 2013.

“DigitasLBi has played an integral role in creating and shaping today’s robust digital content marketplace,” says Donaton. “I’m excited by the agency's unique marriage of data, technology and storytelling capabilities, and look forward to jumping in fast to partner with clients to tell their stories in innovative and memorable ways.