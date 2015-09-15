Diginets Grit and Escape Sign Up for National Ratings

Year-old digital broadcast networks Grit and Escape said they will subscribe to Nielsen ratings, enabling them to sell general market advertising.

The networks, owned by Katz Broadcasting, have hired Marathon Ventures to oversee advertising and sponsorship efforts for the two networks. Marathon has been handling the networks’ direct response advertising business.

Grit is aimed at men ages 25-54 and focuses on western, war and action movies and series. Sibling network Escape is aimed at women ages 25-54, and airs crime and mystery programming.

Katz Broadcasting CEO Jonathan Katz says the networks have reviewed some audience data.

“Our first look at audience delivery for both networks exceeded our expectations and mirrored their rapid distribution growth. Grit is delivering over a quarter million total viewers in prime with Escape not too far behind - this is explosive and unprecedented viewership for networks that have only been on the air for a year,” Katz said.

Grit is in 91 million homes and 81% of the country and Escape is in 70 million homes and 61% of the U.S.

“In a very short time, Grit and Escape have attracted large and loyal audiences,” said David Brenner, senior partner at Marathon Ventures. “Strong-and-expanding national ratings gives us powerful tools with which to pursue general market advertisers.”

Marathon also represents Bounce TV, the African-American digital broadcast network cofounded by Jonathan Katz. Katz Broadcasting also runs LAFF, a digital broadcast comedy network.