Digger Phelps to Retire From ESPN

ESPN college basketball analyst Digger Phelps is retiring after 20 years with the network.

Phelps announced his intentions during ESPN's coverage leading up to the National Championship Game Monday night.

Phelps first joined ESPN in 1993 as a studio and game analyst, most notably serving on the network's basketball version of College GameDay. He also became known for a quirk where his highlighter and pocket square in his suit were always the same color.

Aside from his two-decade long tenure with ESPN, Phelps was known for coaching Notre Dame from 1971-1991. He won one of the most famous games in college basketball history when his Fighting Irish ending the John Wooden-led UCLA Bruins' record 88-game winning streak in 1974.