‘Difficult People’ Joins PaleyFest LA Lineup

The Paley Center for Media Tuesday announced Hulu’s comedy Difficult People will join the lineup of PaleyFest Los Angeles 2016.

The panel will be held March 18 at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre. Joining the panel will be series creator, writer, star and executive producer Julie Klausner and stars Billy Eichner, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak, Cole Escola, and executive producer and showrunner Scott King.

“Being included in this year’s PaleyFest LA is a huge honor. It’s terribly validating as a creator and artist to be recognized by such an esteemed institution and it’s exciting to get the opportunity to interact with Difficult People fans in the excellent company of the teams behind other great shows,” said Klausner.

Other shows joining Difficult People during the 33rd annual PaleyFest LA include Empire, Better Call Saul, Fear The Walking Dead and The Big Bang Theory.