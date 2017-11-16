‘Difficult People’ Comes to End on Hulu

Hulu original comedy Difficult People has not been picked up for a fourth season. The third season debuted in August.

Difficult People is produced by Universal Cable Productions and stars Julie Klausner as “Julie” and Billy Eichner as “Billy”, best friends living in New York.

Klausner created the series and executive produces it alongside Amy Poehler and Brooke Posch (Paper Kite Productions), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media) and Scott King.