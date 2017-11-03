Dietz Upped at NCTA

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, has made some staffing changes it says stem from its cancellation of INTX, its annual trade show, last year, and the adoption of a new strategic plan.

Brian Dietz, VP, communications and strategy, has been named SVP for strategic communications and head up media relations, digital communications, brand management and promotion, and digital grassroots activities, according to NCTA

Rob Stoddard, who has been SVP, Communications & Public Affairs, has been named SVP for industry and association affairs, heading up member relations, meetings and special events.



Prior to joining the association in January 2003, Dietz was executive director for AT&T Broadband in Sacramento.



His resume also includes press secretary to then-Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson and communications director for Minnesota’s Trade and Economic Development Agency.



