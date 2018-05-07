‘Dietland’ After-Show Starts on AMC June 4

AMC has greenlit a companion talk show to new series Dietland. Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler is produced for AMC by Embassy Row, whose productions include Talking Dead and Beyond Stranger Things. The show starts June 4 and will air live on Mondays following episodes of Dietland.

The first episode of Unapologetic will air June 4 at 11 p.m. ET after back-to-back episodes of Dietland, and will then move to its regular time slot of 10 p.m. the following week.

Unapologetic will feature Tyler leading a topical discussion around female-centric issues and themes that Dietland explores. Tyler will be talking with celebrity fans, series actors and producers, as well as journalists, writers, comedians and other tastemakers.

“Dietland is an incredibly well-timed series that focuses on a multitude of critical issues facing women today. We know Dietland will be a launchpad for conversation and this companion series makes room for these important discussions to happen,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “We couldn’t be happier to have the extraordinarily smart and talented Aisha Tyler leading the conversation for this series, which will be topical, issue-oriented, unfiltered and funny, just like its scripted sibling.”

Embassy Row’s Michael Davies and Amanda McPhillips are executive producers on Unapologetic.

Based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel, Dietland is about Plum Kettle, a ghostwriter for the editor of a hot fashion magazine. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a complicated road to self-awakening. At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths. Plum finds herself in the middle of two warring factions—one sisterhood who may be responsible for the attacks, and the other which preaches female empowerment.

The series stars Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, and Julianna Margulies as Kitty Montgomery. Marti Noxon is executive producer, writer and showrunner, and directs multiple episodes.

“The issues of identity, sexuality, body image and self-actualization raised in Dietland are more urgent than ever,” said Tyler. “Our dynamic, rapidly evolving cultural climate demands a frank, no-holds-barred exchange about the ideas and questions raised by the book and series, and the real-world events and issues women face every day. I’m looking forward to expanding the #metoo conversation in funny, honest and engaging ways. It’s about time.”