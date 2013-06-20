Diddy's Revolt Gets Time Warner Cable Deal

Sean "Diddy" Combs' new network, Revolt TV, has finalized a national carriage agreement with Time Warner Cable.

Revolt, expected to launch in the fall, is one of the new minority-owned networks selected for broad distribution by Comcast as it was acquiring NBCUniversal.

The channel is aimed at urban markets and will air live music, music videos, talk shows and original series. It's also designed to be multiplatform and socially connected. Combs is founder and chairman of Revolt.

"This is a landmark distribution deal that demonstrates Time Warner Cable's commitment to bringing a platform for music artists and fans to their subscribers," Combs said in a statement. "It positions Revolt to come out of the gate strong, and we look forward to igniting the passion of initial audiences across the U.S."

The agreement comes at a time when Time Warner Cable has been complaining about rising programming costs and has dropped some smaller, independent channels.