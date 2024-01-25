Did Comcast Just Slip to Become the No. 2 U.S. Pay TV Operator?
After dropping over 2 million linear video subscribers in 2023, Comcast -- at least until Charter reports Q4/full-year numbers on Friday morning -- now ranks second
After losing 2.036 million linear video customers in 2023, and 389,000 in the fourth quarter, Comcast's decades-long reign as the No. 1 pay TV operator in America is very much up in the air.
Comcast ended 2023 with 14.106 million Xfinity TV customers after losing 12.6% of its base in 12 months. Charter Communications ended Q3 with 14.379 million Spectrum TV clients and reports its earnings Friday morning. (Comcast's Q3/full-year earnings release can be viewed here.)
Will Charter report a loss of 273,000 or more video subscribers?
Charter uncharacteristically lost 327,000 pay TV customers in a third quarter marred by a high-profile, two-week distribution standoff with Disney, during which it was redirecting angry football fans to YouTube TV since ESPN and ABC were temporarily taken off Spectrum. But beyond the last quarter, Charter's video losses have typically been less than the broader pay TV industry.
In a sense, it's an anachronistic discussion, with Comcast and Charter teamed up on a new IP-centric video joint venture, Xumo, and slowly pivoting away from the traditional linear video bundle.
Still, dating back to its mega $72 billion merger with AT&T Broadband back in December 2001, we can't remember a moment during which Comcast wasn't No. 1 in video.
In fact, up until about a decade ago, when it was surpassed by China’s Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network, Philadelphia-based Comcast was the No. 1 pay TV operator in the world.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!