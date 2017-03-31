Dickerson Named CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent

John Dickerson, CBS News political director, has been named the network’s chief Washington correspondent in addition to his role as anchor of Face the Nation.

Steve Chaggaris, CBS News senior political editor, moves into the political director post.

Dickerson held the political director title for six years. He’s been a reporter in Washington since 1995, covering the White House, Congress and economics.

Said David Rhodes, CBS News president, in a memo, “These critical appointments for John and Steve will continue to enhance our industry-leading news reporting from the nation’s capital. Congrats to all.”