Dick Wolf Dominates MyNetworkTV 2019-2020 Schedule

MyNetworkTV has shared its 2019-2020 schedule, with Law & Order: SVU shifting to Mondays and Law & Order: CI moving to Thursdays. The season begins Sept. 23 and the MyNet lineup occupies 8 to 10 p.m. on the schedule. Each night features a double run of a series.

The Good Wife appears on the MyNet schedule this year, but will not next year.

Mondays feature a double run of Law & Order: SVU. Tuesdays are Chicago P.D. and Wednesdays offer Dateline. Thursdays have Law & Order: CI and Fridays show CSI: Miami.

Dick Wolf created the Law & Order franchise, and the Chicago shows as well.

Fox owns MyNetworkTV.

“As MyNet continues to provide recognizable, big budget programs to affiliates, we’re happy to be bringing back Law & Order: SVU – the highest rated MyNet drama ever,” said Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations. “Thanks to our partners at NBC and CBS for working with us on next year’s schedule.”