Dick Wolf, Chuck Lorre to Participate in HRTS Conversation

Law & Order’s Dick Wolf and Big Bang Theory’s Chuck Lorre will top line the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s Dec. 14 Newsmaker Luncheon.

The panel, which will take place in Beverly Hills, Calif. at The Beverly Hilton, is titled “Building a Kingdom, Then and Now…A Conversation With Dick Wolf and Chuck Lorre” and will be moderated by former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield.

“Chuck Lorre and Dick Wolf are legendary producers still at the height of their game, continuing to build on decades of success with some of the best shows on television,” said HRTS President Eric Schrier, who is also president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “They’ve seen the industry change in radical ways and yet never lost their touch for creating iconic series. We are honored to present this rare opportunity to learn from two of TV’s greatest creators.”

Lorre is co-creator and executive producer of long-running CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory as well as fellow Eye laugher Mom. He also is the EP of CBS’ Mike & Molly and co-created and executive produced Two and a Half Men, which ran on the net for 12 seasons.

Wolf is the creator and executive producer of NBC’s Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He has also worked on the Peacock’s Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.