Dick Meyer Appointed Executive Producer of BBC News, America

Dick Meyer has been named executive producer of BBC News America,

it was announced Tuesday. He replaces Rome Hartman, who left to join NBC's Rock Center With Brian Williams as

executive producer.

Effective Feb. 2012, Meyer will have editorial

oversight of BBC World News America and

the U.S. version of BBC News' Web site. In addition, he will advise on the

strategy and production of BBC's other U.S. news content, including the 24-hour

channel BBC World News

and BBC World Service radio productions. Meyer will work alongside BBC's Newsgathering Bureau in

Washington, D.C., and BBC News in London.

Meyer comes to BBC from NPR, where, since 2009, he had served

as the executive editor responsible for managing NPR's worldwide news operation.



"I

am honored and humbled by this new responsibility," said Meyer. "The BBC is

simply the greatest newsgathering operation in the world today. As American

news organizations undergo difficult change, the BBC has an important role in

this country and a real opportunity for growth. I am proud to have the chance

to help with that important work."