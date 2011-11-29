Dick Meyer Appointed Executive Producer of BBC News, America
Dick Meyer has been named executive producer of BBC News America,
it was announced Tuesday. He replaces Rome Hartman, who left to join NBC's Rock Center With Brian Williams as
executive producer.
Effective Feb. 2012, Meyer will have editorial
oversight of BBC World News America and
the U.S. version of BBC News' Web site. In addition, he will advise on the
strategy and production of BBC's other U.S. news content, including the 24-hour
channel BBC World News
and BBC World Service radio productions. Meyer will work alongside BBC's Newsgathering Bureau in
Washington, D.C., and BBC News in London.
Meyer comes to BBC from NPR, where, since 2009, he had served
as the executive editor responsible for managing NPR's worldwide news operation.
"I
am honored and humbled by this new responsibility," said Meyer. "The BBC is
simply the greatest newsgathering operation in the world today. As American
news organizations undergo difficult change, the BBC has an important role in
this country and a real opportunity for growth. I am proud to have the chance
to help with that important work."
