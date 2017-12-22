Dick Enberg Dead at 82

Dick Enberg, longtime sports broadcaster, has died at 82. He was found dead at his home in La Jolla, California, after he failed to make a flight to Boston to be with family. Enberg's wife, Barbara, was in Boston, expecting his arrival.

Enberg’s daughter said the family believes Enberg died of a heart attack but was awaiting the official report.

Enberg got his start in broadcasting with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Major League Baseball and NFL games. He retired from his TV job with the Padres in 2016, according to the AP, after six decades.

He was inducted into the broadcasters' wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015 as the recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award.

He started at CBS in 2000, doing the NFL, college basketball, tennis and golf.

“All of us at CBS Sports are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague Dick Enberg,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. “There will never be another Dick Enberg. As the voice of generations of fans, Dick was a masterful storyteller, a consummate professional and a true gentleman. He was one of the true legends of our business. His passion, energy and love for the game will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to Barbara and his entire family.”

Enberg won 13 Sports Emmy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy. His catchphrases included “Touch ‘em all" and "Oh, my!"