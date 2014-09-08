Dick Clark Productions, Miss America Organization Partner on Competition

The Miss America Organization announced Monday that they are teaming up with dick clark productions for the Miss America Competition beginning in 2015.

Dick clark productions and the Miss America Organization will collaborate on creative, sponsorship, marketing, licensing, ticketing and distribution elements of the show.

Tony Eaton and Tall Pony Productions will continue to produce the show.

“dick clark productions is the leader in live event television and we look forward to growing the show’s legacy and elevating the Miss America Competition for current and new generations of television viewers,” said Sam Haskell, chairman and CEO, Miss America Organization. “We will continue to build on our commitment to connect and empower women through innovative television opportunities developed through our new partnership with dcp.”

The 2015 Miss America Competition will be broadcast live from Atlantic City on Sunday Sept. 14, 2014 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The competition will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on live television Sunday, making it one of the longest running live event specials in network television.

Facing the NFL’s opening weekend, last year’s competition finished strong with over eight million viewers tuning in to ABC, its best number since 2004. The Miss America Competition recorded its fourth straight year of viewership gains, up 18% from 2012.

ABC and the Miss America Organization reached a three-year extension for the network to carry the pageant in 2013. ABC has carried the event since 2011. TLC carried the live broadcast of the 2010 Miss America Competition.

Dcp produces other annual events including the American Music Awards, Golden Globes, Billboard Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.