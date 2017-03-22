Dick Clark Productions, Jukin Hit 100 Episodes of ‘FailArmy’

Dick clark productions and Jukin Media have reached 100 episodes withtheir FailArmy series. The comedy series, featuring blooper-style fail videos, is based on Jukin’s social video brand of the same name. The show is cleared in 221 markets including TV Azteca Mexico, Discovery CEEMEA, Fox 8 Australia, Rogers Media in Canada, RTL CBS Asia, RTL Netherlands, TV4 Sweden, Sky Italia, Channel 5 UK, TV2 Norway, Comedy Central Latin America and TV3 New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to see FailArmy reach the milestone of 100 episodes and captivate audiences with its consistently fresh, laugh out loud content,” said Mark Rafalowski, executive VP of dick clark productions International. “The quality of the material speaks directly to its success and we look forward to its continued growth throughout the world.”

Dick clark productions International finances and distributes the FailArmy series with dcp and Jukin Media serving as executive producers.

“Surpassing 100 episodes cements FailArmy’s status as one of the world’s top cross-platform entertainment franchises,” said Jonathan Skogmo, founder and CEO of Jukin Media. “The brand’s popularity online drives viewership on linear, and vice versa. It’s a remarkably complementary ecosystem.”