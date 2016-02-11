Dice Clay Showtime Series Gets April 10 Premiere

Dice, the Showtime series starring Andrew Dice Clay, debuts April 10 at 9:30 p.m. The scripted, semi-autobiographical show follows the life of the comedian, “chronicling the stops and starts of his career resurgence in his transplanted home base of Las Vegas,” according to Showtime.

The series also stars Kevin Corrigan, with Lorraine Bracco, Wayne Newton and Adrien Brody among the guest stars.

Dice is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and created by Scot Armstrong (Old School, The Hangover Part II). The executive producers are Armstrong, Clay, Sean Furst, Bryan Furst, Bruce Rubenstein, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

“Whether he’s attempting to pay back his gambling debts, manage his sons’ heavy metal band or fend off pumped up fans, this show shines a light on the sides of Dice we’ve never seen before,” promises Showtime.

Clay described the show to B&C recently: “It’s over the top, it’s fast paced, it’s funny, and it’s got heart. Any show that’s a comedy should have a little heart in it.”