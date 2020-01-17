‘Diary of a Future President’ Begins on Disney+

Original series Diary of a Future President, with Gina Rodriguez executive producing and guest starring, begins on Disney+ Jan. 17. Ilana Peña created the show, which is inspired by her childhood, growing up Cuban-American and raised by a single mother.

Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, as she navigates middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States.

There are ten episodes. Robin Shorr is showrunner. Shorr executive produces, along with Peña, Rodriguez, Emily Gipson and Brad Silberling.

Rodriguez, formerly of Jane the Virgin, plays grown-up Elena when she is president.

Tess Romero plays young Elena. Charlie Bushnell portrays her brother.

Rodriguez directed the pilot.

Peña, who previously wrote for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, calls Diary a “coming of age story with warmth and humor and heart.”

I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios produce the show.