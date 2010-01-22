Diane Sawyer To Interview President Obama
By Alex Weprin
President Obama continued to make the rounds at ABC News.
Just a few days after being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos on Good
Morning America Jan. 20, the President will be interviewed by Diane Sawyer
on ABC World News Monday, Jan. 25.
Segments will also air on Nightline and Good
Morning America.
The interview also comes just two days before he gives his
first official State of the Union speech before Congress.
