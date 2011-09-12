Diane Sawyer Gets First Sit-Down With Gabby Giffords
Diane Sawyer will sit down with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her
husband Mark Kelly to discuss Giffords' recovery from a near-fatal injury for an ABC
News special to air in November.
The broadcast will follow Giffords' recovery from the
shootings that killed six people and injured her and others at a constituent event in Tucson last January,
as well as her relationship with Kelly, a Space Shuttle commander.
The Sawyer special will air on Monday, Nov. 14 at
10 p.m. in conjunction with the publication of Giffords' memoir Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope being published by Scribner the
following day.
