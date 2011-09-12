Diane Sawyer Gets First Sit-Down With Gabby Giffords

Diane Sawyer will sit down with Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her

husband Mark Kelly to discuss Giffords' recovery from a near-fatal injury for an ABC

News special to air in November.

The broadcast will follow Giffords' recovery from the

shootings that killed six people and injured her and others at a constituent event in Tucson last January,

as well as her relationship with Kelly, a Space Shuttle commander.

The Sawyer special will air on Monday, Nov. 14 at

10 p.m. in conjunction with the publication of Giffords' memoir Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope being published by Scribner the

following day.