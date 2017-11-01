Diane Lane On Board for Amazon Series ‘The Romanoffs’

Diane Lane is on board for The Romanoffs, an Amazon original series from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner. Lane’s film work includes Unfaithful, Must Love Dogs, A Perfect Storm, A Walk on the Moon and Chaplin. On November 17, Lane returns to the big screen as Martha Kent in Justice League.

In terms of television work, Lane was in the 1989 series Lonesome Dove on CBS.



The Romanoffs is a one-hour contemporary anthology series featuring stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes of the series, which will debut on Prime next year.

Besides Weiner, The Romanoffs is executive produced and written by Semi Chellas.

Other cast members include Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Paul Reiser and Amanda Peet.