Diana Wilkin Joins Patrick Communications

Diana Wilkin, former president of affiliate relations at CBS Network, has been named partner at the media brokerage and investment banking firm Patrick Communications. She brings over 20 years of experience in broadcasting to the post.

"We are thrilled to have Diana join our firm. She brings great experience, tremendous relationships throughout the industry and a keen understanding of both owners and the television station market," said Larry Patrick, managing partner.

Wilkin is managing partner of Twelve 24 Media, a consulting firm serving investment banks and media companies. She headed up CBS's affiliate relations from 2008 to 2014. Prior to that, Wilkin was VP and general manager at WPEC West Palm Beach, then part of Freedom Communications. She also had been a senior executive in affiliate relations with Fox.

"Larry and Susan Patrick have built the finest brokerage and investment banking firm in the industry," she said. "Together, I am confident we'll create even more opportunities for broadcasters."