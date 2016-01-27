Diamond Promoted to Executive VP for NBC Olympics

Peter Diamond has been promoted to executive VP, programming for NBC Olympics.

Diamond, who had been senior VP, is a 15-time Emmy Award winner. He reports to NBC Olympics executive producer Jim Bell.

He will be working on his 17th Olympic Games this summer in Rio de Janeiro, more than any executive in U.S. television history, NBC says.

Diamond will continue to be responsible for programming NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the Olympic Games across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

He also coordinates NBC Sports Group’s presentation of the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Paralympics, and now coordinates its year-round Olympic-sport programming, which significantly increased in 2015 when NBCUniversal acquired Universal Sports Network assets.

“Peter Diamond has been the architect of NBC’s hugely successful Olympic programming schedule for nearly 30 years,” said Bell. “His unparalleled knowledge of Olympic sports and his relationships within the world sporting community have helped us grow the Games in the U.S. to unprecedented levels of coverage and popularity.”

Diamond began his 42-year career in TV at ABC Sports in 1974, serving as the Olympic researcher for the network’s coverage of the 1976 Olympic Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria, and the Summer Games in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

He joined NBC in 1977.