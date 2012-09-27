DGA Report: Fewer Minorities Sitting In Director's Chair

The percentage of minority TV directors working on broadcast and cable series dropped from last year, according to a Directors Guild Of America report released Thursday.



TV shows directed by minority males during the 2011-12 season dropped to 13% from 14% last year while white males directed 73% of primetime shows on cable and broadcast, an increase from 72% last year, according to the report.



Minority female TV directors increased their percentages to 4% from 3% last year, while white women remained flat at 11% according to the DGA.

