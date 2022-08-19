DGA Hires Veteran Contract Negotiator Rebecca Rhine

The Directors Guild of America has hired Rebecca Rhine as its new Western executive director, reporting to DGA National Executive Director Russell Hollander.

Among her duties will be to oversee the contracts department and agency relations, as well as working with government affairs on state/local issues.

Rhine was most recently national executive director of the International Cinematographers Guild, where she negotiated and enforced contracts. Her resume also includes executive director of the San Francisco Municipal Executives Association and assistant national executive director of AFTRA for public policy and strategic planning.

"She is a skilled organizer and negotiator, and with three decades working for labor unions, she has demonstrated her substantial ability to take on difficult battles and achieve remarkable success," said Hollander.

DGA represents almost 20,000 directors in TV, new media and film. ￭