`Dexter' Slays Audiences In Season Premiere

Showtime's drama series Dexter carved out a series record audience for its season five premiere last night (Sept. 26).Dexter season five"Dexter season five"

The series, starring Michael C. Hall as a serial-killing Miami police detective, drew 1.77 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere episode - up 16% from the 1.52 million viewers generated for its season four premiere show, according to Showtime officials.

Including 575,000 viewers for a 11 p.m. repeat telecast, Dexter's 2.34 million combined viewers for the night posted a 22% increase from the 1.92 million combined viewers garnered last year.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com