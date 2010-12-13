'Dexter' Finale A Ratings Killer

The season five finale of Showtime's popular drama series Dexter cut out a sizable chunk of Sunday night viewers in route to its most-watched season to date.



The Dexter season five finale drew 2.5 million viewers, matching last year's network record setting audience for the series' season four finale, according to Showtime officials. Dexter's season finale audience tally was 40% above its season five premiere numbers, according to the network.

An additional 11 p.m. showing garnered 401,000 viewers. Once On Demand and Live+7 viewers are in, Showtime estimates that the Dexter season five finale could deliver a series record six million viewers.

Overall, season five of Dexter is expected to average a series-high 5 million viewers, according to network officials.