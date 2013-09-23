'Dexter' Finale Goes Out on Ratings High, Drawing 2.8 Million Viewers

The series finale of Showtime's Dexter delivered its highest rated telecast ever on Sunday, drawing 2.8 million total viewers at9 p.m., according to Nielsen.

It was the largest audience ever for a Showtime original episode, and improved 13% over its season eight premiere and 4% over its season seven finale. For the night, the finale episode averaged 3.3 million viewers, up 3% from its season eight premiere night.

Following Dexter, the season one finale of Ray Donovan drew 1.4 million total viewers at 10 p.m., growing 4% from its series premiere. The episode delivered 2.1 million viewers for the night, and ended its season as the highest-rated freshman series in network history, outpacing Homeland's first season by 33%.

Despite a competitive night of programming with the Primetime Emmy Awards, NFL Sunday Night Football and the penultimate episode of AMC's Breaking Bad, Lifetime's Devious Maids also hit a series high in its first season finale Sunday night. The drama averaged 3 million total viewers at 10 p.m., up 50% from its June series premiere.

The episode also posted double-digit gains in key demos, drawing 1.4 million adults 18-49, up 69% over its premiere, and 1.3 million adults 25-54, up 50%, according to Nielsen.