‘Dexter', ‘Californication' Return Strong For Showtime
By Alex Weprin
The season premieres of Dexter and Californication returned with a vengeance for Showtime Sunday, Sept. 27. The Michael C. Hall-led serial-killer drama debuted its fourth season at 9 p.m., becoming the most watched telecast since Showtime changed how it calculates ratings in 2004.
Dexter drew 1.521 million viewers, 1.924 million when the replay is factored in, up 19% from the season-three premiere night (1.619 million)
Californication's season-three premiere was the highest-rated episode in that show's history, drawing 821,000 viewers at 10 p.m., up 57% from the season-two premiere (522,000). For the night, Californication averaged just over 1.2 million viewers.
