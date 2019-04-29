‘Desus & Mero’ to Go Twice a Week for Summer

Showtime will offer late-night show Desus & Mero twice a week for the summer. The show, hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, represents Showtime’s first late-night talk show. It will offer new episodes Mondays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT, starting May 6 and continuing until Aug. 5.

The show features the pair chatting with guests “at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more,” said Showtime. Upcoming guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charlize Theron, Amy Poehler, Gabrielle Union, Seth Rogen, Spike Lee, Bill Hader and Regina Hall.

The weekly Showtime series began Feb. 21.

Desus and Mero host the podcast “Bodega Boys.”

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.