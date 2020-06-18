‘Desus & Mero’ Returns on Showtime July 5

New episodes of talk show Desus & Mero start on Showtime July 5. Previously airing Mondays and Thursdays, the late-night show will air Sundays and Thursdays, shooting remotely from the hosts’ homes amidst the pandemic.

Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) host.

The pair also hosts the podcast The Bodega Boys.

Desus & Mero joins The Chi and Black Monday on Showtime’s Sunday night block. Produced by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.