Destination America Pins Down TNA 'Impact Wrestling' Deal

Discovery's Destination America will be the new home for the TNA pro wrestling franchise’s weekly Impact Wrestling series, it was announced Wednesday.

The series, which currently airs on Spike TV, will move to Destination America this January, according to network officials. The partnership includes the U.S. premieres of potential additional TNA Wrestling series and specials, as well as select international broadcasting rights for Discovery Communications to be announced at a later date.

Earlier this year Spike announced it was discontinuing the TNA Impact Wrestling series at the end of December after a nine-year run.

